Indian stranded in China calls back home,”Locked up for 10 days in a sealed room”

As the Indian authorities are still deciphering possible ways for ‘airlifting’ Indian students for the second week, Shazia an Indian student stranded in Wuhan University for Science and Technology has called back her home in Kota, Rajasthan. She is one of the 8 students of Wuhan University who appealed to the Indian government for help. Several nations including the US, UK, France, and Japan had begun evacuating their citizens from virus-infected Chinese cities.

Shazia Khan, one of the 8 Indian students in the University said that they are locked up in a sealed room for 10 days. Even the windows of the room cannot be opened as the air outside is infected with the virus. The food and water supply is very limited and can be used only for drinking.

Her phone call gives a brief summary of the prevalent situation in China. The streets in the affected region are deprived of any human presence. Malls and even petty shops stay closed for the second week. The authorities enforce strict travel restrictions on the residents of the region. Shazia Khan said she had completed MBBS in Wuhan and is now in Xinjiang for meeting her next curriculum requirement, where she is now trapped. She said the condition in Wuhan, the epicenter of the epidemic is much worst and the panic is indescribable.