ISL: FC Goa beat Odisha FC

In football, the FC Goa defeated Odisha FC in the Indian Super League Football match at the Kalinga Stadium in Bhubaneswar on Wednesday. The FC Goa beat the hosts by 4-2 in the crucial match.

For Odisha FC Manuel Onwu (59′, 65′) scored the two goals. Jackichand Singh (24′, 27′) , Ferran Corominas (90′) scored for FC Goa. Vinit Rai’s self goal in the 21 minute made the goal tally of FC Goa to 4.

By this victory the FC Goa rose to the top of the point table with 30 points from 15 games. The Odisha FC is in the fourth place with 21 points from 15 games.ATK and Bengaluru FC are in third and fourth place.