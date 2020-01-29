‘Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh’: Title poster of Gokul Suresh’s new film released

The title poster of new Malayalam film starring Gokul Suresh is released by its makers. The title poster was released by Antony Varghese through his official Facebook page.

The film titled ‘Karnan Napoleon Bhagat Singh’ is written and directed by debutant Sarath.G.Mohan. The film is bankrolled by Monu Pazhedath under the banner First Page Entertainments.

On the technical side Prasanth Krishna will handle the camera and Ranjin Raj will compose music. Reckson Joseph is the editor and Sameera Saneesh is the costume designer of the film. A group of newcomers will debut to acting through this film. The shooting of the film has started last year September.