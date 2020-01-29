Know more about 3 alternative digital payment apps for ‘Google pay’ users

The digital payment app Google Pay is one of the most popular app. Google pay allows its users to send and receive money. The app works on both Android and iOS devices. The app can be downloaded easily from Google Play Store.

A user can directly link their bank account with the app and transaxt with zero fees. Users can send and receive money from their contacts who even not using the app.

There are many other apps like this. Here are the details about the 3 best alternative options.

1. BHIM:

Bharat Interface for Money (BHIM) is a digital payment app that helps to make money transactions using Unified Payments Interface (UPI). People using BHIM app can make payments to anyone on UPI or with UPI ID or scanning the QR code.

How to use BHIM app:

-Download BHIM app from Google Play Store or Apple App store

-Select preferred language

Chose SIM that is registered to your bank

-Login by setting 4-digit application password

-Select and link your desired bank account

Set your UPI PIN by providing last 6 digits and expiry date of debit card

-Your BHIM account is now registered and you can now use it to send as well as receive money

2. Phone Pe:

By using this app one can make transactions through various modes available on the app. This app also offers cash back.

How to use PhonePe

-Download PhonePe from Google Play Store

-Open PhonePe and select the listed payment options

-Login to your PhonePe account with the registered mobile number and 4 digit password

-Select the bank account from which you wish to make payment

-Enter UPI PIN to complete the transaction.

3.Paytm:

This app is compatible with both Android and iOS. This app offers heavy discounts and deals. You can use this app for any kind of transactions like loan payment, shop online, play games and lot more.

How to use Paytm:

Download the Paytm app from Google Play Store or App Store

-Open Paytm app

Tap on ‘Add Money’ option

-Enter the desired amount and click on ‘Add Money’ bar

-Select payment option – debit card, credit card, net banking

-Enter the required details

-Tap on ‘Pay now’ option to complete the transaction

-Money is now added to users’ Paytm wallet

How to pay or send money on Paytm

-There are two ways to send or pay money on Paytm – Scanning QR code, mobile number

-Click on the ‘Pay’ option on Paytm homepage

-If you want to pay using QR code, scan the code, add the desired amount and select ‘Pay’ to proceed

-To pay someone using the mobile number (in case the user is at a different place), select ‘Pay’, click on the mobile number and enter the number. Else, choose from your contact, add the desired amount, click on ‘Send money’