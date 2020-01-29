Lamborghini launches Huracan Evo RWD in India

International supercar brand Lamborghini has launched its new model sports car Huracan Evo RWD in India. The model was launched on international market on January 7.

The super sports car comes with a 5.2 litre V10 engine and it provides 610 Ps and a peak torque of 560 Nm. The car has a seven-speed dual clutch with 305-section rear tyres.

The car has a massive head turner and new splitter, vertical fins and diffusers. It is equipped with 8.4 inch diagonal infotainment screen and internet connectivity, Apple CarPlay and telemetry.

The car is equipped with Starda, Cords and Sports mode. The car its makers promise that will perform at its best in regular roads and race tracks. Its P-TCS system makes the handling easy.

The car is priced at Rs.3.22 crore.