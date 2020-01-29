Man booked for giving triple talaq over phone

The Uttar Pradesh police has booked a man for giving triple talaq to his wife over phone. The police has registered a case based on the complaint registered by a woman aged 23. The victim has named six person besides her husband and brother-in-law in the complaint.

As per police the women residing in Fatehpur district has alleged that she was molested by her brother-in -law and was given a triple talaq by her husband over phone on January 17.

The women in the complaint accused that she was sexually molested and held captive by her husband because her parents did not satisfy the dowry demand by her husbands.

As per the Muslim Women (Protection of Rights on Marriage) Ordinance passed by the Parliament last year triple talaq is an offence and can get a jail term of 3 years.