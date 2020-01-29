‘Matrix 4’ adds Priyanka Chopra to cast ahead of production start : Report

Priyanka Chopra Jonas has entered final talks to join The Matrix 4 cast. After years of rumors about Warner Bros. developing new Matrix films (be they sequels, reboots, or spinoffs), the studio finally confirmed the sci-fi franchise is coming back late last summer. The Matrix 4 will be the first live-action movie in the series since the original trilogy concluded with the back-to-back release of The Matrix Reloaded and Revolutions in 2003. Keanu Reeves and Carrie-Anne Moss are confirmed to reprise their roles as Neo and Trinity in the newest chapter, even though their characters (seemingly?) died during Revolutions’ third act.

For the most part, The Matrix 4 cast will be composed of franchise newcomers like Yahya Abdul-Mateen II, Jessica Henwick, Neil Patrick Harris, and Toby Onwumere in as-yet unknown roles. Reeves and Moss won’t be the only familiar faces in the movie though; reportedly, Jada Pinkett-Smith and Lambert Wilson are also set to reprise their Reloaded and Revolutions roles as Niobe and The Merovingian for this new entry. Nevertheless, it’s expected The Matrix 4 will focus more on its new players than its returning ones, Chopra Jones’ character included.