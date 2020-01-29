NASA to built a ‘space home’ for tourists,First resort in space ?

NASA is planning to build a ‘space home’, which could be a sort of resort stay for space tourists. The ‘space home’, would be built accompanying to International Space Station(ISS) and its concept design says it will be an ‘out the Earth’luxury.

The ‘space home’ has cushioned walls for the inhabitant’s safety when they float around in zero-gravity.To facilitate their float there are railings all around, on the walls,floor, and ceilings as for a ‘space home’ ceilings could be flooring occasionally. The ‘space home’ will be folded and transported to ISS and upon arrival, it will be inflated back to its shape.

The ‘space home’ module is the first leap towards man’s ambition to create a colony in Mars in the near future