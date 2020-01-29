New song from ‘Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoodhi’ released; Watch it here

The upcoming Malayalam film ‘Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoodhi’ will be released on January 31. Ahead of theatrical release of the film the makers has released a new song from the film.

‘Mariyam Vannu Vilakkoodhi’ is written and directed by Jenith Kachappilly. This marks the directorial debut of Jebin. The film has Siju Wilson, Krishna Shankar, Shabareesh Varma, Althaf Salim, Sethulakshmi, Basil Joseph, Sidhartha Siva, Shiyas, Baiju Santhosh in the lead roles.

The camera of the film is cranked by Shinoj P Ayyappan, editor Appu Bhattathiri and art director Manu Jagadh.Music is composed by Wazim-Murali and Prashant pillai.

The film is bankrolled by Rajesh Augustine, Captain Bipin Rajendran, Sunil Kumar Vakeel and Srijith Babu.