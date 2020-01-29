Nirbhaya convicts to be hanged on Feb 1 as plea gets rejected

The Supreme Court Wednesday dismissed a petition by Delhi gangrape-murder convict Mukesh Kumar Singh, who had challenged the rejection of his mercy plea by President Ram Nath Kovind. Stating that there is no ground to challenge the dismissal, a 3-judge bench headed by Justice R Banumathi said all aspects raised by the convict had been considered by the trial court, High Court and the apex court.

Mukesh’s counsel had alleged that he was sexually abused and tortured in the prison and that not all facts were not placed before the President. Rejecting the charge, the court said the alleged torture cannot be the ground for mercy plea and that all documents were placed before the President

The case dates back to December 16, 2012, when a 23-year-old woman was gangraped and assaulted inside a moving bus in South Delhi by six persons, before being thrown out on the road. She died on December 29, 2012, at a hospital in Singapore.