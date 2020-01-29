Sakshi Dhoni shares adorable video of M.S.Dhoni: Watch it

An adorable video of former India skipper M.S.Dhoni shared by his wife Sakshi is winning internet. Sakshi Dhoni captioned the Instagram videos by ” #sweetieoftheday”.

In the video Sakshi can be seen teasing Dhoni at a hotel. Sakshi can be seen calling Dhoni “Sweetie”. “At least look at me,” as Dhoni is bringing down luggages. She then asks him “why is my sweetie not looking at me?”.

She then says to Dhoni who is signing some papers at hotel reception that “cutie of the day”. She even asks to a hotel staff “He’s so cute, no?” . And the hotel staff just smiles at this question.

In the other video she can be seen asking “How cute are you looking,” and finally “Are you blushing?” . For this Dhoni smiles back.

See the videos: