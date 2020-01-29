See the viral video of people lifting car to rescue woman trapped underneath: Watch

A video of a group of people rescuing a woman who was trapped under a car has become viral on social media. The netizens has come forward praising the brave men as ‘heroes’.

Around a dozen people rushed to lift the car to save the woman. The video of the rescue was shared on Twitter.

The incident took place in New York. A woman identified as Veronika was met with the accident. She has later shared the details of the incident to media.

Just now at Delancey and Norfolk in the Lower East Side an accident ran over a pedestrian trapping them under an SUV. Onlookers just lifted the SUV, dragging the victim out. pic.twitter.com/uq1IHcSJ9k — help how do i change this (@colbydroscher) January 26, 2020

She was walking on the sidewalk and a car came and hit her. She got trapped under the car. She was suffered minor injuries in the accident. The driver of the car was later detained by the police.

The video was gathered around 4 million views, around 1.7 lakh likes and over 31,000 retweets.