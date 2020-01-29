Sports facilities to be built in 38 complexes, officials

In a bid to boost sporting skills of tribals, the Madhya Pradesh government has sanctioned Rs 13.30 crore for developing sports facilities in 38 dedicated complexes being run by Tribal Welfare department.

Besides, the government is also working on providing international-level sports facilities in seven of these sports complexes, a state government official said on Wednesday.

“We have sanctioned Rs 13.30 crore for developing sports facilities in 38 sports complexes being run by the tribal welfare department. Each complex will get Rs 35 lakh, and the campus managers have been instructed to purchase good quality material for the purpose as per the prescribed norms,” he said.

These complexes are situated across various districts in the state, the official added.