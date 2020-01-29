“This isn’t a picnic, it’s war”.: Lawyer Bhanu Pratap Singh calls for ‘ Economic Jihad’

A renowned lawyer Bhanu Pratap Singh has asked the anti-CAA protestors gathered at Mustafabad in New Delhi to launch ‘economic Jihad’. The lawyer asked the protestors to boycott specific brands and businesses.

In a video shared on social media the lawyer can be seen urging the people gathered to boycott all products of Reliance And Patanjali.

So after “modi Hitler ki maut marega” then “my daughter wants to kill cops” now a call for boycotting Hindu businesses. As the speaker say correctly “this isn’t a picnic, it’s war”. Need more proof #ShaheenBagh is a jihad nursery? pic.twitter.com/gWZHmk8ELq — Abhijit Iyer-Mitra (@Iyervval) January 29, 2020

” What is Ramdev doing? He is selling us nothing but cows and cow dung. And most of his product contain nothing but garbage”, he said to the gathering.

He also accused that Baba Ramdev is giving all his profits to RSS to buy weapons against Muslims. “They take money from us and use it against us”, he can be seen saying in the video.

” They are our enemies. We will boycott them and will break their backbone. The person whose backbone gets broken will never be able to stand against us. This is a war and we will have to adopt war tactics. Explain this well to your children, family and friends. Only we can do this”, added he.