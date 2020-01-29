DH Latest NewsLatest NewsIndia

‘When did you buy the nation?’: Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi give savage reply

Jan 29, 2020, 05:57 pm IST
Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey has given a savage reply to a person who asked him to shift from India if he has problems in living here. The reply by the actor has gone viral on social media.

Javed Jaffrey has been a active participant of anti-CAA protests. He has also signed the open letter to the union government signed by eminent personalities.

Javed Jaffrey on his social media handle shared a link that said about the resolution moved in Europe against the CAA. Then a user commented on it as” Why don’t you move to Europe. We don’t need traitors in our nation”. For this the actor gave a befitting reply.

” YOUR nation??? Kab kharida aapne ma’m?/ last time I read the constitution it spoke of democracy, equality and right to dissent.. Wouldn’t know if you have made any changes privately through.. Kindly update”, the actor tweeted.

