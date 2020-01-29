‘When did you buy the nation?’: Bollywood actor Jaaved Jaaferi give savage reply

Bollywood actor Javed Jaffrey has given a savage reply to a person who asked him to shift from India if he has problems in living here. The reply by the actor has gone viral on social media.

Javed Jaffrey has been a active participant of anti-CAA protests. He has also signed the open letter to the union government signed by eminent personalities.

sir if international perceptions of India don’t ‘matter’thn why ws respected pm travelling all over the world trying to convince them to invest in India ? Am very much aware of what India is and what damage CAA combined with NRC can do to its constitutional foundation. — Jaaved Jaaferi (@jaavedjaaferi) January 28, 2020

Javed Jaffrey on his social media handle shared a link that said about the resolution moved in Europe against the CAA. Then a user commented on it as” Why don’t you move to Europe. We don’t need traitors in our nation”. For this the actor gave a befitting reply.

” YOUR nation??? Kab kharida aapne ma’m?/ last time I read the constitution it spoke of democracy, equality and right to dissent.. Wouldn’t know if you have made any changes privately through.. Kindly update”, the actor tweeted.