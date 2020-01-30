AAP gets support from TMC

The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O’ Brien uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.
Here is the tweet:
Vote for @AamAadmiParty
Vote for the candidate from Rajendra Nagar constituency @raghav_chadha
Vote for @ArvindKejriwal and all AAP candidates in Delhi
WATCH pic.twitter.com/KcgHbPpkB7
— Citizen Derek | ?????? ????? (@derekobrienmp) January 30, 2020
Post Your Comments