AAP gets support from TMC

Jan 30, 2020, 10:45 am IST
The Mamata Banerjee-led Trinamool Congress has thrown its weight behind the Aam Admi Party for the Delhi polls, with its national spokesperson Derek O’ Brien uploading a video endorsing not just Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal but all AAP candidates.
