Actress Bhama tied knot with businessman Arun: see pics here

Fans have taken over the marriage of actress Bhama as a celebration. Pictures of weddings that have been released since the last day are spreading throughout social media. The pictures of the star Mehndi wedding and the pictures of Haldi were received with enthusiasm by the fans. The actor is married today. The wedding will be held at Kottayam. Afterwards there will be a reception in Kochi.

Bhama’s groom is a businessman abroad. The couple got engaged last week. The actor’s mehndi wedding took place last day. The actor has now shared pictures of Haldi. Arma is also a classmate of Bhama’s sister’s husband. The land of Arun is at Chennithala. Has been abroad for years. Arun, who arrived in Canada after Plus Two, is now planning to settle in Kochi.



Bhama made her debut in Malayalam cinema with Lohithadas’s film Nivedyam. The actress was already attracted to the audience due to her beauty. She later starred in several Malayalam and other languages. However, she has been away from films for some time. Fans have been saying that the star is missing the pictures posted on social media. Now the news is that the star is getting married.