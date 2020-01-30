‘Anti-CAA protestors are speaking the language of Pakistan’: Yogi Adityanath

Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Yogi Adityanath accused that those people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act are speaking the language of Pakistan and these kind acts would not be tolerated.

“Those staging protests at several places are directly or indirectly speaking in the language of Pakistan. The country is being cheated in the name of protests. Such acts won’t be tolerated or accepted”, said Yogi Adityanath.

“Some self-proclaimed intellectuals are misleading people about the Citizen Amendment Act and the National Register of Citizens to create unrest in the country,” added Yogi.

He also accused that a large number of protesters didn’t know against whom they were protesting.

“When reporters at the India Gate asked them the reason behind the protest or about the law they were protesting against, surprisingly they didn’t know anything about it. This proves that they are misled and we all need to come forward to stop them as such people are a hindrance to development,” he said.

“Muslims in India became presidents of the country and judges of the Supreme Court while in Pakistan, it is difficult to find any Hindu, Sikh, Christian or Jain holding top posts,” he said.