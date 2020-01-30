Armed burglars loot Noida residents car at gunpoint

A Telecommunication company manager hailing from Noida, Delhi was robbed of his car on Thursday evening. The manager, Abhinav Singh was returning to his home when at an estranged place near Gijhor village an SUV intercepted his car and a group of 3 started abusing him.

At gunpoint, they demanded to step out of his car and snatching the keys one of them ride away with the vehicle.“Three criminals came in a Mahindra Scorpio and hit my car from behind. Then they got down from their SUV and started abusing me. One of them took out a pistol and told me to step out of the car. One of the men snatched his car keys and the group fled with both the vehicles,” Singh said, adding that he immediately called the police to report the matter.

A complaint in this regard was filed at the Sector 24 police station.