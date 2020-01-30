Commodity market: Gold price rallies upward

In the commodity market the price of precious metals has settled down in higher notes.

In the Multi Commodity Exchange (MCX)the gold futures were higher by 0.74% to Rs.40,875 per 10 gram. The gold prices are just Rs.400 behind of record high of Rs.41,293. Earlier this month gold has hit this record high. Silver prices also gained by 1.5% to Rs.46,255 per kilo.

Gold of 22 Karat is priced at Rs.3804 per gram and gold of 24 Karat is priced at Rs.4021 per 1 gram in the bullion market.

In the international market spot gold was trading at a higher price of $.1578.05 per ounce. Silver was also trading at a higher price of $.17.58 per ounce higher by 0.3%.