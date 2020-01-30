Dh.500 fine, 6 black points will be imposed for this offence in UAE: Video

Ajman police has informed that those drivers who did not give way to pedestrians on the road will be punished with 6 black points and Dh.500 fine. The Ajman police has also shared video on social media to raise the awareness about the importance of giving way to pedestrians on road.

The video shows different kind of violations that are punishable including not giving way to pedestrians or stopping vehicle at a zebra crossing.

Ajman police has urged to all drivers to give priority to pedestrians crossing the road and to follow traffic laws.The Ajman police also asked all drivers to drive carefully and with caution.