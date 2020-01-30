Man charged for possessing marijuana smokes marijuana in front of judge : Watch Video

A 20-year-old Tennessee caused quite a show in the court when he allegedly lit up and smoked a joint during his court appearance on a drug possession charge on Monday. Boston, 20, was in court in Wilson County, Tennessee, facing a marijuana possession charge, according to Wilson County Sheriff’s Department Lt. Scott Moore. During the hearing, he began expressing his views on why weed should be legalized by taking a joint out of his pocket and puffing away while the courtroom burst into laughter.

“One of the craziest things I’ve ever seen,” Wilson County Sheriff Robert Bryan told WTVF.

He was obviously escorted out of the courtroom by the deputies but, not without him having had his final say, “The people deserve better!” he declared.

He was booked on a second charge of simple drug possession and was hit with 10 days in jail for contempt of court.

Boston’s bond was set at $3,000.