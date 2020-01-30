On the day of Gandhi’s Martyrdom, watch this short film on his assassination

Director Bharatbala looks back on the fateful date of January 30, 1948, in the short film The Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi. The film is the fifth release under the Virtual Bharat project, through which the director plans to produce 1,000 short films about the history and culture of India.

The Assassination of Mahatma Gandhi features archival footage of Gandhi, as well as interviews with his last personal secretary V Kalyanam and follower Sarla Mehta. Both of them were with Gandhi when he was shot dead by Hindutva fanatic Nathuram Godse. The film follows Mehta, 93, and Kalyanam, 98, recollecting their memories of the assassination.

