Pakistan violates ceasefire in Kashmir

Pakistan again violated ceasefire in Jammu and Kashmir on Thursday. Pakistan has violated ceasefire in the Degwar sector of Poonch district .

The ceasefire violation occurred around 1:30 PM. Pakistani forces resorted to firing with small arms and shelling with mortars. Indian Army is retaliating befittingly. Pakistan Krishna Ghati sector of Jammu and Kashmir’s Poonch district.

A joint team of army 47 RR and Special Operation Group (SOG) of Kupwara police has arrested a Hizbul Mujahideen with arms and ammunition in Kupwara district of North Kashmir.