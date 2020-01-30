Rahul Bajaj resigns from Chairman ship of Bajaj Autos

Rahul Bajaj, director of the Bajaj Auto’s since the 1970s is resigning from the post of Executive-Chairman of the company,a company spokesman said. He, however, will remain as a non-executive Chairman of the company.

“Due to certain commitments and other pre-occupation, Rahul Bajaj has decided not to continue as a whole-time director of the company after the expiry of his current term on March 31, 2020,” read the company statement. A meeting of the board of directors of the company approved Bajaj’s appointment as a non-executive director and will take over as the non-executive Chairman of Bajaj Auto’s on April 2020, pending the approval of stakeholders.

Rahul Bajaj now aged 75 had started passing the baton of the company to son Rajiv Bajaj in 2005, who became the managing director of Bajaj Auto and led the company to become a truly global automobile player. Rahul Bajaj in his long coarse as the helmsman of Bajaj Auto steered the company from its mediocre beginning of 7.2 Cr in 1965 to a 12,000 Cr turnover, globally acclaimed automobile company.