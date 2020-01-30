“Rulers of India and Pakistan kills their own people and there is no difference between them,”says anti-CAA activist Tapan Bose

Noted documentary filmmaker and anti-CAA activist Tapan Bose has has accused that the ruling class of India and Pakistan are alike. They both kill their own people. Tapan Bose said this while addressing a gathering at Jantar Mantar in New Delhi.

“Pakistan is not an enemy country, ruling class of India and Pakistan are alike. Our armies are alike too, their army kills their people and our army kills our people, there is no difference between them”, said Tapan Bose.

He also said that the union government and Rss are scared of people sitting at Shaheen bagh and Aligarh. ” Those who are sitting at Shaheen Bagh and Aligarh are talking about the Constitution”, said Bose.