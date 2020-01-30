Scientists amused by the speed of Corona,Prospects of anti-virus shot still far

Scientists across the globe are trying day and night to develop a vaccine against the new Coronavirus. But they are all baffled with the speed of Corona in its propagation. The new strong Coronavirus has proven that it starts finding a new host even during its incubation period in the current host which means the disease spreads even before the symptoms start surfacing in a patient.

Within hours of the Corona epidemic was detected scientists are working hard to create an anti-vaccine shot that could cure the disease. The Chinese government was also quick in releasing the genetic code of the virus which will help researchers and scientists to start working on an anti-vaccine. The facilities are employing DNA technology to find a cure for the Corona. But the race for the vaccine is outpaced by the speed of spread of the virus.

The WHO is coordinating this global quest for a new vaccine. It says it is following the progress of a number of research facilities, including the three supported by Cepi(Coalition for Epidemic Preparedness Innovations). These researches are still at an early stage at all the facilities in the race to find a new vaccine. Given the rate of spread of the Coronavirus, it could only be hoped that the vaccine shot is developed within an outbreak setting.