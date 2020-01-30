DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSIndia

Social activist Vidya Bal passes away

Jan 30, 2020, 04:11 pm IST
Noted social activist and feminist writer Vidya Bal died following a brief illness at a hospital here on Thursday, her family sources said.

She was 84.

Bal, known for her work in the field of women’s rights, had founded a Marathi monthly magazinecalled ‘Miloon Sarya Jani’ in 1989. She had also set up Nari Samata Manch in 1981.

Bal was fighting a legal battle for women’s rights to enter various places of worship.

Her last rites will be performed at Vainkunth crematorium, family sources said.

