State health minister briefs condition in a press conference

Kerala’s health minister, Smt K.K. Shailaja held a press conference in which she briefed about the situation with regard to Coronavirus. The student who has been tested positive with the flu has been admitted in Thrishur General hospital’s isolation ward. Out of 20 samples that were sent to Pune’s Virology Department, 10 were reported to be ngative whereas 6 is till pending.

“Out of the 6 samples which is still left pending, one has been tested positive with Corona virus. We are taking necessary actions. The patient has not shown severe symptoms and the condition is stable,” Minister said. Stressing on the importance to report the disease, she urged everybody coming from neighboring countries and China to report to the health department.

Over 400 people are under surveillance at their homes in Kerala for possible exposure to the virus. Possible cases are also being monitored in isolation wards of hospitals in various cities including Delhi and Mumbai.

The health ministry had asked people who have a travel history to China since January 1 to report at the nearest health facility if they experienced any symptoms such as fever, cough or breathing trouble. Nearly 30,000 passengers have been screened at various airports across the country.

The government has been in consultation with China on evacuating 250 to 300 Indians believed to be stuck in the Chinese city of Wuhan, the epicentre of the coronavirus outbreak. An official was quoted by Reuters as saying that bringing Indian nationals from Wuhan was not the best option due to the risk of infection but increased pressure from the citizens, most of them students, and their parents had forced them to keep an aircraft on standby.