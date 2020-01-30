Stock market: Sensex, Nifty ends lower

in the stock market the domestic benchmark indices has ended lower on Thursday. As per the market experts the weekend performance of banking, IT, energy and pharmaceutical sectors has pulled the market lower.

BSE Sensex has settled trading at 40,913.82 lower by 284.84 points or 0.69%. The NSE Nifty has ended trading at 12,035.80 registering a loss of 93.70 points or 0.77%.

The top gainers in the market were Bajaj Auto, PowerGrid, ICICI Bank, Asian paints, NTPC, HDFC, Eicher Motors, NTPC and Larsen and Toubro.

The top losers in the market were Reliance Industries, Nestle India, IndusInd Bank,Ultratech Cement, Mahindra and Mahindra, Yes bank, Bajaj Finserv, Hindalco, Zee Entertainment, Infosys, ITC and State Bank of India.