Tanushree Dutta calls for a total boycott of Ganesh Acharya from Bollywood

Tanushree Dutta had called out for the Bollywood to completely boycott Ganesh Acharya after a woman alleged the choreographer of Sexual misdemeanor.

A 33-year-old woman, an assistant choreographer, has written to the National Commission for Women (NCW) alleging that Acharya used to make her watch porn videos whenever she visited his office in suburban Andheri. Tanushree said, “It’s time Bollywood and the other Indian film industries boycott choreographer Ganesh Acharya completely. Hiding behind the male superstars who work with this despicable man, he has been abusing his power and position to harass, bully and take advantage of vulnerable young newcomers to the industry”.

Tanushree Dutta who started the #Metoo movement which rattled several industries for workplace sexual harassment of women is dividing her time between the US and India. She is now active with her upcoming Bollywood movie.