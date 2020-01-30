‘ They are separatists and not like Indians’ :Pakistani writer slams anti-CAA protesters

Renowned Pakistani-Canadian writer Tarek Fatah has came down heavily on the anti-CAA protests that is going on in India. The Pakistani writer accused that the anti-CAA protestors have ‘separatist mindset’. He also mocked that the Muslim women seeking freedom from CAA must seek freedom from their ‘burqa (veil)’ first.

” They are not like Indians. They think that if illegal migrants are not given citizenship, thei plan which is all about Muslim Nationhood will never succeed. This reflects their separatist mindset. So they have no solid ground for opposing the CAA”, said Tarek Fatah in an interview given to IANS.

” NRC is still far away. But as far as the CAA is concerned, what we have learnt from Assam is that it must be implemented. The government has openly said that it is right step. Even Bangladesh, Iran, Pakistan has such laws. I do not understand why people are opposing CAA, if government wants to correct the dat, well and good”, Tarek Fatah added.

He also mocked the women who were participating the protest. Those who keep their wives and daughters in Burqa at home, send them for protests. If you have the courage, why do you send your wives and children to protest. This is nothing but exploitation of children”, said the noted author.

Tarek Fatah is a Pakistani-Canadian journalist and author. Fatah is a founder of the Muslim Canadian Congress and served as its communications officer and spokesperson. Fatah advocates gay rights, a separation of religion and state, opposition to sharia law, and advocacy for a “liberal, progressive form” of Islam.