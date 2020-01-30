Unconditional apologies from the anchor of the popular Malayalam channel to BJP leader Sandeep Warrier : Watch Video

Mathrubhumi News anchor Venu Balakrishnan has apologized to BJP representative Sandeep Warrier for ask him to leave the channel discussion.It was during a channel discussion today that he announced his apology for his behavior. He said that such incidents would not be repeated.

During a channel discussion yesterday News anchor treated him badly. Following this, Sandeep Warrier boycotted the discussion.After that a biggest protest was errupted against Venu on social medias. Venu has said that he was unhappy with that incident.

“Sandeep Warrier was BJP’s representative in our yesterday’s channel discussion. There is a complaint that Sandeep was treated unfairly. It is not right to treat guests like that. sorry for that. We will take care to avoid such mistakes,” he said.