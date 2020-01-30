Uttarakhand government plans to shutdown all slaughterhouses

Uttarakhand government is likely to pass an ordinance in its assembly which will enable it to ban the operation of all slaughterhouses.

The proposals were approved in the state cabinet meeting on Thursday held under the chairmanship of chief minister Trivendra Singh Rawat. Madan Kaushik, spokesperson of the state government and urban development minister, during a press briefing, informed that for the closure of abattoirs all over the state, an ordinance will be passed by the government that will empower it to close any slaughterhouse.

The ordnance if passed will be a success for BJP leaders in the state, pressing the government to pass a law to ban the mass slaughter of animals, in Uttarakhand regarded as the sacred land or the ‘Dev Bhumi’.