You will be imposed with Dh.100 fine for did not renewing this document in UAE

UAE administration warned that the establishment cards must be renewed timely other wise it will lead to heavy fines. The General Directorate of Residency and Foreigners Affairs (GDRFA) has issued this advisory through social media.

GDRFA urged the timely renewal of the establishment card of a private sector or free zone in order to avoid a Dh100 monthly fine.

‘Avoid a Dh100 fine for not renewing your establishment card’, tweeted GDRFA.. The GDRFA website specifies the establishment card is processed in one working day and also mentions the documents required.

1. Fill request for renewal

2. Old establishment card

3. Copy of business license (valid)

4. Copy of the addendum of names of partners from Department of economic development in case of LLC. company

5. Passport copies of authorized signatories with signature

6. E-gate card if authorized citizens of the GCC or carries permission to visit for representative offices.

7. (Original and one copy) of certificate of authorization attested by notary for authorized persons to sign the establishment card if it is not listed in the business license.