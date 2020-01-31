2018 Copy cat terrorist attack in Jammu-Kashmir,3 Jaish militants killed

4 Jaish terrorists stormed a toll plaza at Nagrota near Jammu and Kashmir Highway. The security forces quickly retaliated killing 3 of the terrorists. A search operation is on for another who fled the scene. One security personal is reportedly hurt in the attack.

The attack tactics of the Jaish terrorists were a copycat version of the 2018 September Jhajjar Kotli, Jammu-Srinagar highway attack. The Jammu and Kasmir DGP talking to reporters said that 3 terrorists and 6 weapons were confiscated from the militants.4 American made Colt-Carbon pistols,2 AK-74 together with a radio set and wire cutter were recovered.