22-year-old High school teacher arrested for having sex with student

A 22-year-old female high school teacher in South Carolina has been arrested for having sex multiple times with a 16-year-old student and sending that pupil explicit photos and texts, according to The State.

Anna Elizabeth Jeanette Patton, of Florence, was charged on Monday with sexual battery with a student 16 or 17 years of age, no aggravated force or coercion; criminal solicitation of a minor; and disseminating harmful material or exhibiting harmful performance to minors.

Aside from having sex with the student on multiple occasions, Patton is also accused of sending photos depicting nudity to the student via social media, and sending texts to entice the victim into sex. According to arrest warrants, the crimes were committed between October and December of 2019, and a combination of evidence and statements from the victim led to her arrest.

Patton has been placed on administrative leave by her district, pending the outcome of an investigation.

“The safety of our students is our highest priority,” the Darlington County School District said in a statement. “The district is cooperating with the law enforcement investigation.”