5 Popular Front members arrested from Kanpur

5 Popular Front of India members were arrested from Kanpur of Uttar Pradesh.PFI is facing allegations from the authorities for organizing protests against the new Citizenship law.UP police had alleged PFI for leading protest marches in Kanpur and Yateemkhana.

Police speaking to reporters said that the 5 PFI members were planning to protest in a function to be attended by UP CM Yogi Adityanath. The UP police had marked several of PFI and AIMIM workers alleging the motive to spread riots in the city.PFI and AIMIM are also accused of addressing a gathering after the Friday prayers on CAA. The UP police are chasing all the marked PFI and AIMIM workers with intelligent surveillance footage and face recognition software.42 policemen were reported to be injured due to clashes with anti-CAA protestors up till now.