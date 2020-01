BJP’s W.Bengal President Dileep Ghosh is never short of volleys under his belt. Ghosh today served a fresh one by saying that West Bengal is turning into Pakistan.

“Under the leadership of Mamta Banerjee, state culture is disappearing. Where Saraswati puja couldn’t happen, it is not West Bengal, it is Bangladesh, it is Pakistan.” He made this statement while addressing a press conference in North 24 Parganas yesterday.