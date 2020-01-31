Fahadh Faasil to team up with Akhil Sathyan

Fahadh Faasil will join hands with Akhil Sathyan for his next film. Akhil Sathyan is the son of veteran Malayalam filmmaker Sathyan Anthikad.

His twin brother Anoop Sathyan’s film has been finished shooting and is ready to release. Both are debuting to malayalam film industry. Anoop’s directorial debut ‘Varane Aavashyamund’ is gearing up to hit screens next month.

Sethu Mannarkkad of Full Moon Cinema is producing the film, which is yet to be titled.

Shoot commenced today with a customary pooja ceremony in Kochi. Viji Venkatesh, a renowned author, is making her acting debut with this film. She along with actor-dancer Vineeth have already started shooting for their portions. Anjana Jayaprakash has been signed as the female lead.

Akhil Sathyan himself has scripted the film. On the technical front, Sharan Velayudhan of ‘Ambili’ fame is the cinematographer and Justin Varghese is the music composer.