Forex market: Indian rupee gains against US dollar

In the forex market the domestic currency Indian rupee has surged against the US dollar.

As per the market experts the hopes about the coming Union Budget and the economic implication of coronavirus outbreak in China has supported the upward rally of the Indian rupee. The Union budget will presented in the Indian Parliament on Saturday.

At the Interbank Foreign Exchange the Indian rupee opened at 71.46 and touched 71.41 gaining by 17 paise against the US dollar. On Thursday the indian rupee has settled at 71.58 against the US dollar.

The Dollar Index, which measures the strength of US currency against a basket of sic currencies has appreciated by 0.06% to 97.92.