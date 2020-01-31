Hindu Mahasabha chief Swami Chakrapani Maharaj finds out treatment for ‘ Coronavirus’: Know it

The ‘Coronavirus’ outbreak in China has made the whole world scare. One case has been confirmed in India too. A student returned from China has been affected with the Coronavirus and is under treatment in Thrissur in Kerala.

And now the president of Akhil Bharatiya Hindu Mahasabha (ABHM), Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has come with a treatment for the deadly disease. Swami Chakrapani Maharaj has claimed that cow dung and cow urine can be used for the treatment of Coronavirus.

“Consuming cow urine and cow dung will stop the effect of infectious coronavirus. A person who chants Om Namah Shivay and applies cow dung on body, will be saved. A special yagna ritual will soon be performed to kill coronavirus,” said Chakrapani.

Meanwhile the death toll in China due to the virus outbreak has reached 213 and they had confirmed 9692 confirmed cases.