” I am a proud Hindu”: Pakistan cricketer Danish Kaneria revelas about religious conversion offers faced by him

Former Pakistani cricketer Danish kaneria has revelaed that many people had tried to convert him and change his religion but did not succeeded in it. He also claimed that he is a proud Hindu. Danish Kaneria was replying to a social media user who urged him to convert to Islam.

In an question and answer session on micro-blogging website, Twitter, Kaneria asserted that he is a proud Hindu and promised that will reveal the names of the people who discriminated him on the basis of religion in Pakistan national team.

I am feeling very safe. I said some people tried. Don’t play with words. https://t.co/Npngt5NUB3 — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020

In that session a person named Amna Gul has asked Kaneria to convert to Islam. ” Please Accept Islam.. Islam is gold. I know but that without Islam life is nothing. Your life a death people. Please accept this Gold. And Say to Kalma Sharif. Thanks”, the user asked. For this Kaneria replied that many had tried to convert him but not succeeded.

Many people like you tried to change my religion, but did not succeed. https://t.co/p260TxmFUL — Danish Kaneria (@DanishKaneria61) January 30, 2020

Earlier Pakistani cricketer Shoaib Akhtar has revealed that danish kaneria faced discrimination in the team from his fellow teammates die to his religion. He has revelaed that team members used to be angry over Kaneria taking food for the same serving bowls and never credited for helping the team win the test series against England.