Jamia Firing: BJP leader Manoj Tiwari raises severe allegation

President of state unit of BJP in Delhi Manoj Tiwari claimed that the teenaged shooter who fired at the people protesting against Citizenship Amendment Act at Jamia Millia Islamia University has links with Aam Aadmi Party or he belongs to Shaheen bagh.

“I have a feeling that the shooter was either a supporter of the Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) or was from Shaheen Bagh itself. These people are not being able to sustain their own protest. That is why, now, they’re coming up with these claims”, said Manoj Tiwari.

Tiwari also declined that the shooter has links with BJP. “Anyone can claim to be associated with BJP. I am pretty confident he was one among the anti-citizenship Amendment Act protesters”.

The shooter’s Facebook profile shows that he had planned the shooting and saw it as an act of revenge for the murder of Chandan, who was killed in Uttar Pradesh’s Kasganj on January 26, 2018. His social media profile includes several pro-Hindutva posts.

A teenaged person identifed as Rambhakt Gopal fired at protesters and one student was injured in the firing. Rambhakt Gopal has been arrested by police and is remanded for 14 days by the court.