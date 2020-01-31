Karnataka HC slams government over Cauvery river

Karnataka High court today roasted Chief Secretary Vijay Bhaskar TM over state governments inertness over the rejuvenation of the Cauvery river. A division bench headed by chief justice Abhay Shreeniwas Oka ordered him to provide the names of all department heads delegated for the cleaning project to charge them with contempt of courts Act.

The HC also warned Chief Secretary to the state government that it will not hesitate to take action against him if the Dept.heads names are not provided. The fury of the HC was kindled as no action was taken by Kaveri Neeravi Nigam Ltd, on the court’s request to submit an affidavit detailing the project to clean river water.