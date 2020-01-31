KTM launches 125 Duke BS6 in India : Price and Features

KTM has launched the BS6-compliant versions of the 125 Duke and the RC125 in India. The updated 125 Duke costs Rs 1.38 lakh, while the RC125 is now priced at Rs 1.55 lakh (prices, ex-showroom, Delhi). This is an increase of around Rs 6,000-7,000 over their BS4 models. Deliveries begin towards the end of February.

For 2020, the 125cc models get the changes to the exhaust that were necessary for the motorcycles to meet the stringent emission norms. These tweaks haven’t brought about a change in power and torque figures and the 125 Duke continues to make its 14.5hp and 12Nm of torque. Like its naked sibling, the BS6 RC125 maintains its 14.5hp and 12Nm power and torque figures too. Interestingly, these numbers even come in at the same rpm figures as before.

The only change to the 125 Duke comes in the form of a revised belly pan. It now gets the same belly pan that’s seen on higher-capacity Dukes like the 200, 250 and 390. The 125 Duke still gets the orange, white and black colour schemes with the same graphics as before. Meanwhile, the RC125 gets a bigger update on the cosmetic front. The colour scheme is significantly different from the older model. The gloss-white colour scheme now features an orange tank and graphics.