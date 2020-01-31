Man arrested for raping son’s girlfriend

The Tamil Nadu police has arrested a 42-year-old businessman for raping a girl aged 20m who was his son’s girlfriend. The shocking incident is reported from Vedaranyam in Nagapattinam district. The police also arrested a couple for confine the victim in a house.

The accused Nithiyanandham, a native of Sembodai near Vedaranyam, who is running a textile shop in the area. His son Kannan and the victim are studied together and fell in love. Both were working together in a sports accessories outlet in Chennai.

After knowing this , Nithiyanandham wanted to separate them from each other. For this he called the victim and asked to come over his place to discuss her marriage with his son.

As soon as the girl reached his home, Nithiyanandham snatched her and tied a ‘mangalsutra’ to her neck and raped her. He sexually exploited her for two days after confining her in a house .

As his son came to know this he rescued the girl and lodged complaint at police station.