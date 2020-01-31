“Modi govt solely responsible for this war-like situation”,says Sitaram Yechury

Society dangerously inching toward civil war-like situation; govt solely responsible for it,CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said.

In a series of tweets, CPI(M) general secretary Sitaram Yechury said those arguing that the Citizenship (Amendment) Act cannot be questioned because it has been passed by Parliament must also remember that Emergency was also cleared by Parliament.

“While we opposed it, fought and restored democracy, some belonging to the present ruling party also joined. Were they wrong then? Government must listen to the people and take back CAA, NRC & NPR.

“We opposed CAA in Parliament. We moved for saying yes to persecuted persons, from all neighbouring countries, of any religion. What we opposed in Parliament will also be opposed on the streets. That’s democracy,” he said.