Monalisa shares her ‘locked picture’, and it says a lot: See pics

Bhojpuri diva Monalisa is a sensation among netizens. THe Bhojpuri actress Monalisa is very famous among netizens and movie lovers. The actress is very active in social media and has a huge fan following on social media. Monalisa has yet again shared her shoot diary with fans on social media.

Monalisa shares on-set shooting pictures wherein one of the clicks she is handcuffed inside a van and in another one is seen inside a hospital.

Monalisa aka Antara Biswas has worked over 200 films. She also grabbed attention with her association with a television reality show Big Boss 10th season and dance show Nach Baliye. The actress has many blockbuster songs to her credit, making her a popular celebrity in the Bhojpuri movie business.

She got married to her longtime boyfriend Vikrant Singh Rajpoot inside the Bigg Boss 10 house, making it one of the major highlights that season.