Pet pitbull attacks boy; Scary video goes viral: Watch it

A terrifying video of a pet pitbull dog attacking a teenaged boy has become viral on the social media. The dog has viciously attacked the 15-year-old Laksh Uppal in front of his mother.

The struggle between the dog and the boy lasted for 15 minutes.The incident took place in Jalandhar in Punjab on Tuesday.

The incident was recorded on a CCTV installed in a nearby house. Laksh Uppal was returning home after tution on Tuesday evening on a bicycle. The dog pounced on the boy and grabbed his leg.

The passerby and the locals come into rescue the boy. They hit the dog with stones, wooden logs and even some throw water on the dog to seperate them.The mother of the boy kicked many times dog to save his son. But the struggle took 15 minutes. laksh is admitted in the hospital with serious injuries on the leg.